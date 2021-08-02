Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,103 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 122,715 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $27,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.