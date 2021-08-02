The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $154.00 at Citigroup

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock valued at $277,814,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

