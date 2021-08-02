Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $96,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Air Lease stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

