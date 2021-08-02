KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $15,071,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $18,826,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $11,992,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

