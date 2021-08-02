Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

