Idle Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.63 or 0.00011800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $156,877.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00102527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00138164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.65 or 1.00078099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00848802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,863 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

