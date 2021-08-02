Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.420- EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

