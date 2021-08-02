ChainX (PCX) Trading Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. ChainX has a market capitalization of $39.63 million and $784,517.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00009160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00102578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00138777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.30 or 0.99990660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00842737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,916,275 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

