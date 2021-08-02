TENT Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $108,832.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00299761 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00143579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00145133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002127 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003539 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,522,800 coins and its circulating supply is 37,445,708 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

