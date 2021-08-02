ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Capitalization Hits $9.68 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $1.21 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00057529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.07 or 0.00810036 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091497 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars.

