Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.
In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.