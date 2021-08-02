Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

