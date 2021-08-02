QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.30 million-$567.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million.

QGEN stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

