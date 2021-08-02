Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $511,098 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $98,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

