Alliance Global Partners Boosts Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Price Target to $3.25

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 101.86% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $267.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 193.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 219.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,153 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

