Alliance Global Partners Boosts Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Price Target to $3.25

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 101.86% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $267.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.