Schroder Investment Management Group Has $24.76 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $24,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $329.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.41 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

