Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 190,907 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.53% of AdaptHealth worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

