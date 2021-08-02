Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NLY stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

