Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

NYSE:IP opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

