6 Meridian Increases Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.07% of Central Securities worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.