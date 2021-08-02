6 Meridian Sells 296 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $100.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $101.38. The firm has a market cap of $852.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

