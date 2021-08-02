Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

