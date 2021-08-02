First PREMIER Bank Acquires New Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $44.75 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.