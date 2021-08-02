First PREMIER Bank Acquires 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,954 shares of company stock valued at $174,361,568. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,704.42 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

