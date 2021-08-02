Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $178.65 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

