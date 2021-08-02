Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $472,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $203.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

