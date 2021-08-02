Paloma Partners Management Co Has $480,000 Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,156 shares of company stock worth $3,301,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $119.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

