State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,764. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

