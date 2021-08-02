7,139 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $11,364,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $21,392,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $21,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at $47,077,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

