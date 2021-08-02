8,028 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after buying an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

