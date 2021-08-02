Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $17,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $663.10 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $486.49 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.50.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

