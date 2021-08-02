State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

