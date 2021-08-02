Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

