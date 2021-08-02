Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,500 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,880. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $68.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

