Colony Group LLC Takes Position in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HNP opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNP. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

