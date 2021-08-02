Colony Group LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,514,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,273,000 after buying an additional 69,508 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 55,050 shares of company stock worth $5,664,298 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $99.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.