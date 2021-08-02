16,466 Shares in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braskem by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 77,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Braskem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Braskem Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.