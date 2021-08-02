Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,113 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.27. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.