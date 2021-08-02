Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $993,946,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.