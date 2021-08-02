Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $82.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

