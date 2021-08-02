Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Cut by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

