B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY opened at $178.94 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.