B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. FIL Ltd grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $138.69 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,169,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

