Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCAPU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCAPU opened at $10.22 on Monday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

