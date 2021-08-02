AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.
ABBV stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
