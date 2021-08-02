AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

ABBV stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

