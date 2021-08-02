Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LEAP opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48. Ribbit LEAP has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

