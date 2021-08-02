Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VOPKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Royal Vopak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $42.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Royal Vopak has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

