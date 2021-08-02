ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 20,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 170,722 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

