Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €22.00 ($25.88) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.56 ($26.54).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.51 ($20.60) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.69.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

