Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.90 ($22.24).

Get Carrefour alerts:

EPA CA opened at €15.66 ($18.42) on Monday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.67.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.