Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,031 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $14,392,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $4,291,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $2,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $329,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $54,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

